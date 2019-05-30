A view of the seventh session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– Many voters nationwide have showed their approval of the National Assembly (NA)’s debate on May 30, while also highlighting issues they hope will be raised for further discussion.The plenary debate, broadcast live on television, looked into the realisation of socio-economic development and state budget plans. It was part of the ongoing seventh session of the 14th NA.Many citizens said the live broadcasting helped give them a good grasp of the country’s socio-economic situation. They shared the view that legislators were direct in discussing pressing issues of public concern.Nguyen Thai Hoa, a lawyer in Hanoi, said the country’s achievements in 2018 and this so far year are firstly attributable to the Party’s sustained fight against corruption, which has helped strengthen discipline and people’s trust in the Party’s leadership and the Government’s activities.He added that the fight against corruption, initiated by Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, has greatly contributed to the Party’s rectification and consolidation.Meanwhile, Dang Tran Hoang Thuy, Director of the Thien Trieu An company based in Dong Nai province, highlighted businesses and people’s concerns about the recent petrol and electricity price hikes, noting that such sudden increases of input costs will considerably influence production and business activities.He suggested the Government and relevant ministries and sectors make more suitable and transparent moves so as not to cause further burdens on businesses and people.Nguyen Thi Thanh Tam, an employee of the Taekwang Vina company in Dong Nai province, also asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to review the electricity bill calculation method of the Vietnam Electricity group, noting that although power prices were said to be raised by over 8 percent, electricity bills of many households have doubled or even risen three-fold.She expressed her hope for more transparency in power price adjustments and the monopoly over the power supply to be eliminated.Tran Thi Ngoc, a resident in Hue city of Thua Thien-Hue province, shared some lawmakers’ views about the complicated drug crime situation, calling on the Ministry of Public Security to coordinate more closely with the border guard force to strictly deal with drug trafficking rings in border areas.–VNA