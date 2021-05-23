Voters nationwide cast ballots
Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien casts ballots in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term in Hanoi's Tu Liem district. (Photo: Minh Duc/VNA)
Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang casts his ballots in Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi. (Photo: Nguyen Diep/VNA)
Ethnic people in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau go to the polls. (Photo: Nguyen Van Oanh/VNA)
Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice Chairwoman of the National Election Council, casts her vote to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: VNA)
Former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan casts her vote in Vinh Phuc ward, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission, casts ballots in Vinh Phuc ward, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
General To Lam, Politburo member, Minister of Public Security views the election list in Quan Thanh ward, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc with his wife and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh casts his ballots. (Photo: VNA)
Voters in Xuan Tao ward, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi cast their ballots. (Photo: VNA)
Voters view the list of candidates in Dien Bien ward in Hanoi's Ba Dinh district. (Photo: VNA)
Voters cast their ballots in Ako Dhong village, Tan Loi ward, Buon Ma Thuot city, Dak Lak province. (Photo: Tuan Anh/VNA)
Voters cast their ballots in Ward 6, Ben Tre city. (Photo: Huynh Phuc Hau/VNA)
Catholic voters in Vinh Ninh ward, Hue city go to the polls. (Photo: Do Truong/VNA)
Voters cast their ballots in Hai Tan Ward, Hai Duong City. (Photo: Manh Tu/VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue casts his vote in An Lao town, An Lao district, Hai Phong city. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)