Meanwhile, 3,726 deputies will be selected among 6,199 candidates to provincial-level People’s Councils, 22,952 deputies to district-level People’s Councils among 37,468 candidates, and 242,312 deputies to communal-level People’s Councils among 405,244 candidates.

The elections take place amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, preparations have been conducted in a thorough manner to ensure safety and health for the people.

Party, State and Government officials, both incumbent and former, headed to the polls in Hanoi on May 23 morning, along with voters across the country, to cast their votes.

Talking to reporters after voting at Polling Station No 4 of Nguyen Du ward, Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi, the Party General Secretary, said he and other voters nationwide hope that all of those elected will do their utmost for the sake of the people and the country, fulfilling their responsibilities and duties in line with the Constitution and laws.

Meanwhile in Ho Chi Minh City, talking to the press after voting, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the great national solidarity, highlighting the need to further promote solidarity among the people, among religions, as well as among Vietnamese at home and abroad so as to jointly develop Vietnam.

The same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh casts his vote in Can Tho city. Talking to the press after voting, the Prime Minister affirmed that the elections have been held in a democratic, open, transparent and fair manner in accordance with the law.

Also on March 23 morning, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue casted ballots at Polling Station No.1 in An Lao township, the northern city of Hai Phong. Speaking to reporters after voting, Hue expected the new legislature will bolster reforms to enhance its performance in lawmaking, supervising and decision-making in major issues, and to truly be the highest representative body of the people and the highest organ of State power of Vietnam.

Results of the election and list of elected deputies to the 15th National Assembly is expected to be made public on June 12, 2021 while list of elected members of People’s Councils at all level on June 2./.

