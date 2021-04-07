Though living in a far-flung commune in Lang Son province, Hoang Thi Thuy has carefully watched the 11th sitting of the 14th National Assembly. She has high hopes for the top leaders announced during sitting.

Many Vietnamese people across the country have expressed a hope that new leaders will be serious, determined and capable of addressing challenges now facing the country.

Though challenges remain, most Vietnamese people believe that with unanimity and decisiveness, the newly appointed leaders will lead Vietnam through the hardships and toward the long-held targets of becoming a strong nation with wealthy people and a democratic, fair and civilised society./.

VNA