Politics Vietnam willing to support India in fighting COVID-19: Deputy FM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 27 hosted a reception for Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Kumar Verma, during which he affirmed Vietnam’s solidarity and readiness to stand side by side with the Indian government and people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics First session of 15th NA slated for July 20 The first session of the 15th National Assembly is scheduled to open on July 20, as heard at the 55th meeting of the 14th NA Standing Committee on April 27.

Politics Condolences extended to Indonesia over submarine sinking State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has extended condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the recent submarine sinking.

Politics Deputy PM’s remarks at 77th Session of UNESCAP Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 27 delivered remarks to the 77th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission of Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).