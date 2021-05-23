Voting begins in 80,000 voting units nationwide
Voting began at 7am May 23 across around 80,000 voting units nationwide in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Council at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.
Hanoi (VNA) – Voting began at 7am May 23 across around 80,000 voting units nationwide in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Council at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.
The election is a great festival of the nation, a chance for voters to exercise their citizen right and duty in selecting capable persons representing the people’s will, aspiration and right to mastery in the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.
Meanwhile, 3,726 deputies will be selected among 6,199 candidates to provincial-level People’s Councils, 22,952 deputies to district-level People’s Councils among 37,468 candidates, and 242,312 deputies to communal-level People’s Councils among 405,244 candidates.
The elections take place amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, preparations have been conducted in a thorough manner to ensure safety and health for the people.
Voting is scheduled to end at 7pm the same day./.
The election is a great festival of the nation, a chance for voters to exercise their citizen right and duty in selecting capable persons representing the people’s will, aspiration and right to mastery in the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.
Ministry of Public Security General To Lam casts his vote at Electoral Unit No.6 in Quan Thanh commune, Hanoi's Ba Dinh district. (Photo: VNA)More than 69 million voters across the country are going to the poll to elect 500 deputies to the 15th NA among 866 candidates.
Meanwhile, 3,726 deputies will be selected among 6,199 candidates to provincial-level People’s Councils, 22,952 deputies to district-level People’s Councils among 37,468 candidates, and 242,312 deputies to communal-level People’s Councils among 405,244 candidates.
The elections take place amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, preparations have been conducted in a thorough manner to ensure safety and health for the people.
Voting is scheduled to end at 7pm the same day./.