Politics President inspects combat readiness in Military Region 7 State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Chairman of the Council for National Defence and Security, on May 22 inspected the combat readiness of some units in Military Region 7 and their preparations to ensure security and safety for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Early elections held in remote areas of Binh Dinh province Local residents in three mountainous communes in Van Canh and Vinh Thanh districts of the south central province of Binh Dinh have finished their early elections to choose deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels on May 22, one day of the scheduled day.

Politics Vietnamese show stronger interest in legislative body: UNDP representative Vietnamese people are showing stronger interest in the National Assembly and issues related to the powerful agency, reflected by their high level of engagement in preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen has said.