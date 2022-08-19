At the 10th meeting of VOV-PRD Joint Technical Committee (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and the Public Relations Department (PRD) of Thailand agreed on measures to step up cooperation during the 10th meeting of their Joint Technical Committee in Bangkok on August 19.



The meeting was co-chaired by VOV Deputy Director General Ngo Minh Hien and PRD Deputy Director General Sudruetai Lertkasem. It took place at a time when both Vietnam and Thailand have entered the new normal and are on the path of post-COVID-19 recovery and development.



The two sides agreed to continue with the exchange of reporters, technicians and delegations at all levels to share experience, as well as products.

They said despite the pandemic, cooperation in radio and television has been successfully maintained.



In his remarks, Hien expressed his hope that the cooperation between VOV and PRD will contribute to boosting the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Thailand.



The two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of their agreements./.