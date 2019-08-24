The matches of the Vietnamese team will be produced and broadcast on VOV’s television and radio channels.

Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and its affiliate Vietnam Television Corporation (VTC) have reached an agreement with the Next Media Solution JSC on the production and broadcasting of matches of the Vietnam national football team in the upcoming second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.Domestic fans will be able to watch live broadcasts of the two legs of the Vietnam-Thailand fixture on September 5 (away) and November 19 (home), and the three other home clashes between Vietnam and Malaysia (October 10), the United Arab Emirates (November 14) and Indonesia (June 4, 2020), Nhan dan reported.The matches of the Vietnamese team will be produced and broadcast on VOV’s television and radio channels, such as VTC1, VTC2, VTC3, VTC9, and VOVTV (VietnamJourney); VOV1, VOV2 and VOV3; VOV Online Newspaper (VOV.VN); VTC News Online Newspaper (VTC.VN); apps VOVMedia and VTC Now; Next Media’s digital system (Fanpage next sport, youtube next sport); and the Fanpage of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF Channel).Aiming to meet the needs of TV viewers and radio listeners across the regions, broadcasters VOV, VTC and Next Media will grant the broadcast rights to TV and radio stations nationwide if required.In preparation for the September 5 away match against Thailand, Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has summoned 27 players for the national team, most of whom are from V.League champions Hanoi FC and Hoang Anh Gia Lai. The Vietnamese squad is scheduled to leave for Thailand on September 1. - VNA