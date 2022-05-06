Vovinam to be performed at SEA Games 31’s opening ceremony
Vovinam is the only martial art chosen to be performed at the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 12, according to the Organising Committee of SEA Games 31.
A Vovinam performance at the Ho Chi Minh City Martial Arts Festival in January 2022. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vovinam is the only martial art chosen to be performed at the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 12, according to the Organising Committee of SEA Games 31.
This is not only an honour but also the result of efforts Vietnam has made to promote and develop its martial arts to the world for many years.
Currently, the Vovinam movement is developing actively in seven Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
Vovinam was included in SEA Games 26 in Indonesia for the first time. However, due to many reasons, the martial art was not on the list of sports in the next three events.
Therefore, the Vovinam presence at the upcoming regional sports event is hoped to make Vietnam’s dream of internationalising its traditional martial art come true.
Since May 2021, a 12-strong Vovinam combat team of Vietnam has been called for training with three coaches. Meanwhile, a performance team with 21 members and three coaches was gathered from January 2022.
Ahead of SEA Games 31, Vietnamese Vovinam artists have undergone an important test when competing at the 13th National Vovinam Championship in 2022, which attracted 600 artists and coaches, and referees from 33 provinces, cities and sectors across the country.
SEA Games 31’s Vovinam event will take place from May 18 - 22 at Soc Son gymnasium in Hanoi with the participation of competitors from seven countries namely Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Laos, Thailand and host Vietnam./.