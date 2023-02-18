Society Eight earthquake monitoring stations installed in Kon Tum Province Eight earthquake monitoring stations have been installed in the areas of Thuong Kon Tum Hydropower Plant and Dak Drinh Hydropower Plant in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Society HCM City aims to upgrade canal system Ho Chi Minh City plans to implement a project to upgrade its over 30-km Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len canal route that runs through the city in the hope of improving the face of the city’s canal system after 20 years.

Society Bac Giang continues administrative reform in service of people, enterprises In 2023, the northern province of Bac Giang will push forward with administrative reform to better serve people and enterprises, according to its People’s Committee.

Society Japan Coast Guard staff visit Vietnam A delegation of Settsu patrol ship and Japan Coast Guard led by its Deputy Commander Maj. Gen Nagai Nobukazu visited and had an exchange with officers of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 stationed in Nui Thanh district, the central province of Quang Nam on February 17.