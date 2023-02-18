VPA rescue force discovers two additional earthquake victims in Turkey
Search and rescue force from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on February 17 located another two victims buried by the recent earthquake in Hatay province of Turkey.
The force, in coordination with its peers from Mexico, conducted search activities in three positions in Turunclu of Antakya, the capital city of Hatay, and discovered two dead victims in one location.
The force then handed over the location to the local rescue force.
As of February 17 evening, the VPA search and rescue force had located 12 positions of victims of the disaster, including two with signs of survivors.
On February 18, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang sent a letter to the force, praising their efforts and strong performance in search and rescue activities in Turkey.
The minister highlighted that amid many difficulties from the extreme weather conditions and dangers from the continuous aftershocks as well as obstacles in language and the hard living conditions, the force has promoted the tradition of 'Uncle Ho's soldiers', raced against time and promptly discovered positions with buried victims, enabling timely rescue activities.
The officers' activities have shown the responsibility, capacity and reputation of the VPA in the settlement of non-traditional issues, which have been praised by the international community, the Government and people of the host country.
"The Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence commend, recognise and highly value your working results, spirit, high sense of responsibility and efforts," wrote the letter.
The minister also underlined the force's heavy tasks ahead, expressing hope that the officers will work even harder as Turkish people are in need of them.
The nation is always proud of them and accompanies them, he emphasised.
According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, more than 6,400 buildings in the country collapsed after the two earthquakes and more than 430 aftershocks. Some 8,300 international personnel have joined search and rescue operations in the country.
The 76-strong rescue teams of the VPA, along with 35 tonnes of cargo, departed for Turkey on February 12 night to assist the country in recovery efforts following the devastating earthquake./.
