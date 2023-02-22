Politics Turkey believes in stronger ties with Vietnam On behalf of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hakan Cakil expressed his thanks to search and rescue teams of countries, including those from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), for their effort in Hatay province following the devastating earthquake.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Palestinian ambassador praises Vietnam’s willingness for int'l missions Vietnam always stands ready to perform international missions such as UN peacekeeping and most recently search and rescue operations in earthquake–hit Turkey, according to Palestinian Ambassador Saadi Salama, head of diplomatic corps in Vietnam.

Politics HCM City promotes partnership with China’s Hainan province Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received visiting Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Hainan province Shen Xiaoming in the city on February 21.