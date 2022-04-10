Business Tariff quotas for rice, dried tobacco imported from Cambodia announced The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued a circular stipulating the import of rice and dried tobacco leaves originating from Cambodia under tariff quotas for 2021 and 2022.

Business Agro-forestry-fisheries exports triple in Q1 Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product export and import turnover was estimated at 22.6 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, up 6.3 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Central region expanding organic farming Since the organic farming model introduced by the Que Lam Group in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has proven efficient, farmers in the central region have been taking up organic agriculture for more sustainable development.

Business Ministry supports businesses in economic recovery and development programme The Ministry of Finance (MoF) will support businesses when implementing the socio-economic recovery and development programme, Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc said.