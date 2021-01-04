Society Vietnam to enter “elderly population structure” in 2026: study Vietnam will enter the “elderly population structure” in 2026, which will last for 28 years until 2054, according to an in-depth study of the 2019 population and housing census.

Society Kien Giang invests over 28 mln USD in fishing infrastructure The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang invested more than 645 billion VND (28.2 million USD) in fishing infrastructure in 2020, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Society New Year flag-salute ceremony held on country's easternmost point A New Year 2021 flag-salute ceremony was held on January 1 in Hoa Tam commune, Dong Hoa town in the southern central province of Phu Yen - the easternmost point of Vietnam, where the sunrise is first seen on the mainland of the country.