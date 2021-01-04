VR needs to standardise quality of vehicle registry
An employee of a registration centre at work (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnam Register (VR) should build a more modern registration model and improve the quality of motor vehicle registration service, according to Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho.
The VR has performed well in State management and providing public services to people and businesses, notably online registry service, and contributed to ensuring traffic order and safety, he said at a recent workshop.
However, he said the current registry model has revealed some shortcomings, adding that the VR needs to study to build a more appropriate and modern model.
"This is a task that needs to be implemented in the first months of 2021," he said.
Tho asked the Vietnam Register to standardise the quality of motor vehicle registration services, solving the unevenness of facilities and service quality among private-invested centres and State-owned entities.
The VR needs high-quality human resources and they must perform well in state management on vehicles and provide quality public services, Tho said.
Tran Ky Hinh, the VR's director-general, said that for many years, the VR has been highly appreciated by the World Maritime Organisation and prestigious foreign registry organisations for the quality of the registry. The VR has been authorised by foreign registry organisations to inspect foreign ships.
"In 2021, the Vietnam Register will study and build a more suitable model to meet demand people and businesses,” said Hinh.
In 2020, registration centres discovered more than 394,000 cars failing to meet technical quality (equivalent to more than 11 percent of the total number of registered cars), according to the VR's reports.
Nearly 50 motor manufacturing and assembling establishments and registration centres were found and punished for violating regulations on quality standards of means of transport./.
