The inauguration of the office of VSIP Hai Duong on April 26 (Photo: VSIP)

A graphic image of VSIP Hai Duong (Photo: VSIP)

- Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park in the northern province of Hai Duong (VSIP Hai Duong) on April 26 held the grand opening of its office and ISO 9001:2015 and OHSAS 18001:2007 certificate award ceremonies, marking two important milestones in the park’s history.Local authorities, customers, business partners, and the staff of VSIP Hai Duong joined the events.The new office will bring a fresh look to VSIP Hai Duong and provide a better overall operating environment for its staff to ensure they continue to provide high-quality services to its clientele.Additionally, the attainment of ISO & OHSAS certificates further demonstrates VSIP’s commitment to becoming an entity that possesses quality management systems which conform to customers’ regulatory expectations and requirements. These two certificates also demonstrate VSIP Hai Duong’s commitment towards improving customer service.VSIP Hai Duong is the sixth project of VSIP Group—one of the successful models of economic cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore. This industrial park was officially approved in April 2015 and has been quick in turning the 150ha agricultural land into a modern and clean industrial park.VSIP Hai Duong is strategically located at Luong Dien-Cam Dien commune, Cam Giang district, with good and easy connectivity to amenities, the city centre, major seaports, and has direct access by major highways to China.VSIP Hai Duong offers investors a comprehensive infrastructure system and on-site amenities ranging from a good road system to general utilities and a sewage treatment plant to meet the operating needs of companies in the industrial zone. Unique to VSIP Group, VSIP Hai Duong provides one-stop customer service which supports investors in license application as well as their day-to-day operations.“Hai Duong province warmly welcomes investors and commits to supporting them through the Hai Duong Industrial Zone Authority as a focal point to connect with other government agencies,” Pham Minh Phuong, Director of the Hai Duong Industrial Zone Authority.“Hai Duong province and our management board have always recognised VSIP’s performance in attracting investment and creating a green-clean-beautiful industrial park which revolves around high standards and professionalism, he said.As commented by investors, they highly appreciate supporting services from VSIP. VSIP facilitates investors throughout the investment process and guides them through the pitfalls of Vietnamese regulations, he added.Howard Shi, General Manager of Best Pacific Vietnam Co., Ltd., shared: “Best Pacific selected VSIP Hai Duong for three main reasons. First, this industrial park is near to Hanoi and Haiphong. Second, the infrastructure system is very comprehensive, and third, the park’s staff support customers very diligently.”To date, seven enterprises have invested in VSIP Hai Duong with a total estimated investment of 150 million USD, accounting for 40 percent of the total area. This is an impressive figure as the IP just came into operation in 2017.VSIP Hai Duong will continue to make breakthroughs and strike to make its industrial park a better operating location for both domestic and international enterprises.The first VSIP was launched in 1996 in the southern province of Binh Duong by the two governments of Vietnam and Singapore. Two decades later, VSIP Group has eight projects spreading over six provinces: Binh Duong, Bac Ninh, Haiphong, Quang Ngai, Hai Duong, and Nghe An.VSIP Hai Duong is the third project of VSIP JSC, a member of VSIP Group. The first project of VSIP JSC was VSIP Bac Ninh (launched in 2007) and the second one is VSIP Hai Phong (2010). In April 2015, VSIP was officially approved to construct VSIP Hai Duong on the total area of 150ha.-VNA