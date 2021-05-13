Society State President hosts Vietnam Buddhist Sangha leaders President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 13 hosted a reception for a delegation from the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) led by Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of its Executive Council.

Society US mission to Vietnam seeks candidates for YSEALI Academic Fellowship The US Mission to Vietnam is seeking candidates for the Fall 2021 Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Academic Fellowship on civic engagement, environmental issues and natural resource management, and social entrepreneurship and economic development.

Society 3D jelly cakes beautify life In recent years, 3D jelly cakes have become a popular product in Vietnam. Nguyen Minh Phuong, a jelly cake-making expert in Hanoi has developed a 3D jelly cake making community, turning the cake from favourite dessert to art.