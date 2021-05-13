VSS proposes increasing assistance for voluntary social insurance holders
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has proposed the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs raise the State’s monetary support for payment of voluntary social insurance premiums.
The assistance is proposed to increase from the current level of 30 percent to 50 percent of the total premiums for poor holders and from 25 percent to 30 percent for near-poor holders. Others will be entitled to 20 percent, instead of 10 percent at present, according to the VSS’s proposal.
The agency expects the raise will help attract more voluntary participants, particular those from poor and near-poor households, with the coverage growing from nearly 1.13 million at the end of 2020 to around 3.6 million by the end of 2025 and 8.9 million by 2030./.