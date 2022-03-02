VSS works to integrate health insurance information into chip-based ID cards
The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has worked with the Ministry of Public Security to synchronise the national data on insurance with the population data and build technical solutions to enable people to search for their health insurance information through their chip-based citizen identity cards.
So far, health insurance information of 33 million VSS customers have been integrated into their ID cards. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has worked with the Ministry of Public Security to synchronise the national data on insurance with the population data and build technical solutions to enable people to search for their health insurance information through their chip-based citizen identity cards.
The move is part of the VSS's efforts to implement the Prime Minister’s Decision 06/QD-TTG approving the use of population data and electronic identity and authentication for the national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030, aiming to make it easier for people when receiving health care check-ups and treatment services.
Along with upgrading its online portal for health insurance verification, the VSS has requested its branches to pilot the use of chip-based ID cards to replace health insurance cards during the provision of health care services covered by health insurance, while conducting strong communications on the scheme.
In case their ID cards have yet to be synchronised with their health insurance cards, people can still use their insurance cards as normal or show the image of their insurance cards on the VSS app VssID during their health checkups and treatment activities.
According to VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh, VSS customers can find out information of their health insurance cards through their ID cards by accessing the health care insurance verification portal at https://gdbhyt.baohiemxahoi.gov.vn./.