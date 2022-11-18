Culture - Sports Exhibition features 90-year-old French building A special exhibition titled "From the French School of Extreme Orient to the Vietnam National Museum of History" opened at the museum on November 18.

Culture - Sports Vietnam receives historic artefacts from US A ceremony was held at the Vietnam National Museum of History on November 18 to receive ten artefacts, the earliest dating back to the Dong Son culture (BC 1,000 – AD 1st century), returned by the US. ​

Culture - Sports Polish, Vietnamese musicians to perform Chopin concerts Polish and Vietnamese conductors and pianists will present two concerts presenting masterpieces by Polish composer and virtuoso pianist Frédérick Chopin at the HCM City Opera House on November 19 and 20.