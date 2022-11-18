VTVcab signs with EFG to bring most wanted esport tournaments to Vietnam
VTVcab General Director Bui Huy Nam shakes hands with Nick Vanzetti, EFG’s Managing Director - Asia Pacific Japan (right) during their contract signing ceremony on November 16 in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of VTVcab)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnam Television Cable Corporation (VTVcab) has announced it has acquired the broadcasting rights to all esports events organised by ESL Faceit Group (EFG) in the coming years.
A signing ceremony between the two sides was organised on November 16 in Hanoi.
According to organisers, this was a big step in the local esport community, as Vietnamese people can now watch many live esport competitions legally.
VTVcab leaders expect to guide Vietnamese esports to develop strongly and professionally and in the near future bring international esports competitions to the country.
“VTVcab is a leading sports content producer in Vietnam, and we have seen the growing interest of young audiences in esport tournaments,” said Hoang Ngoc Huan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of VTVcab. “Through comprehensive cooperation with EFG, VTVcab will create attractive and unique content about esports as well as organise international-class tournaments in Vietnam in the near future.”
Following the deal, VTVcab will own the executive rights to produce and distribute more than 50 tournaments organised annually by EFG to Vietnamese viewers, gamers and supporters through its television channels, Over-the-top (OTT) service and social networks.
The Vietnamese corporation will air live competitions such as ESL Pro Tour, StarCraft 2, Intel® Extreme Masters Rio Major, DOTA 2’s DPC, and ESL One among others on its multi-platforms. The number of tournaments may be increased yearly.
In addition, Vietnamese gamers and supporters can also enjoy the Snapdragon Pro Series, the world's largest multi-genre mobile esports competition. The series includes a range of genres which are popular in Vietnam such as Free Fire, Arena of Valor and League of Legends: Wild Rift.
In Vietnam, VTVcab is the first firm to collaborate on this scale with EFG, the world's leading competitive games and esports company.
“Vietnam is an exciting market for esports: such a huge audience of sporting fans, whether football or others. Esports is fast growing to be a top sport in this country, and there are millions of esports fans here. It is incredible and EFG wants to be more deeply connected with this passionate audience,” said Nick Vanzetti, EFG’s Managing Director - Asia Pacific Japan.
“EFG is proud to be a world leader in esports, with over 20 years pioneering the industry and how it is shaped today. EFG creates worlds beyond gameplay, where players and fans become community. Our vision for Vietnam stays true to this. In Vietnam, VTVcab is the perfect partner: such a huge reach, and powerful brand synonymous with digital entertainment. We know that VTVcab will do an amazing job to help us spread the word of EFG's great products from around the world, and hopefully to work together on bringing some of these events and tournaments also to Vietnam. We look forward to starting this partnership and are positive that we can continue to grow the footprint for esports together with VTVCab,” he said./.