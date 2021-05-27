Culture - Sports Vietnam win berth for 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup Vietnam secured a 1-1 tie with Lebanon in the return leg of their playoff on May 25, clinching a berth for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup finals for the second time, thanks to the away goals rule.

Culture - Sports President encourages national football team ahead of important games State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter of encouragement to the Vietnamese men’s football team ahead of the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Culture - Sports Celebrations for Buddha’s birthday scaled down The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee has decided to celebrate Buddha’s 2565th birthday with a gathering of less than 10 people, given the complex developments of COVID-19.