VTVGo to screen 50 made-in-Vietnam animations
Hanoi (VNA) - VTV Go, the online TV service of Vietnam Television (VTV), will broadcast 50 Vietnamese animations free of charge between June 1 and 10, to encourage the creativity of local filmmakers.
According to Tran Thi Thu Hien, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Animation Company, the studio has selected a diverse range of 2D and 3D animations.
Featuring a wide range of topics, they were all recently produced and some have won awards, she added.
There will also be a series of documentaries providing viewers with a realistic and vivid behind-the-scenes look at the films.
Amid the complex developments of COVID-19, the week of Vietnamese animations on VTVGo is expected to help kids access healthy and meaningful entertainment./.