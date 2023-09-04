The ceremony is held to mark the Vu Lan Festival in Incheon city on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnamese Buddhist Culture Centre in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a grand ceremony to mark the Vu Lan Festival in Incheon city on September 3.

Along with Vietnamese expatriates in RoK, the event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to RoK Nguyen Vu Tung; Vice Chairwoman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Tran Thi Minh Nga; Mayor of Incheon city Yoo Jeong Bok, Korean officials and Buddhist followers in the RoK.

In his speech at the ceremony, Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung thanked the RoK's officials as well as Korean religious dignitaries and clergymen for their attention and support to Vietnamese people in the fields of economy, culture, and religion.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese community in the RoK have contributed and integrated into the RoK society and considers the East Asian country their second homeland to participate in economic, political and religious activities.

Mayor of Incheon Yoo Jeong Bok said that as an international city of the RoK, Incheon is home to more than 70,000 foreigners, including about 15,000 Vietnamese people, adding that the foreigners are part of the city and have accompanied and developed with local residents.

For her part, Vice Chairwoman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Tran Thi Minh Nga hoped that Vietnamese Buddhist followers in the RoK will continue to stay united and comply with the laws of the host country, contributing to the construction of the RoK and always looking towards the homeland./.