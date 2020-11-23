Vu Quang National Park receives ASEAN Heritage Park certificate
A corner of Vu Quang park (Photo: baohatinh.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vu Quang National Park in the central province of Ha Tinh has received a certificate of its recognition as an ASEAN Heritage Park from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
The park, which was recognised as a ASEAN Heritage Park in October 2019, is located in the northern side of the Truong Son Range at an average height of 800m, the slope of 25-35, with many rivers and streams.
It is home to many rare and precious species, including Cha va chan nau (Pygathrixnemaeus), Ha Tinh vooc (Ha Tinh langur), Vuon ma vang (Yellow-cheeked ribbon) and two rare and precious mammals of Sao La (Starfish Saola) and Manglon (Giant Muntjac).
The park covers a total area of 52,882ha, 96.7 percent of which are natural forests. As much as 61 percent of the primitive forests here are subtropical evergreen forests and tropical evergreen forests with plentiful flora and fauna. There are 307 high-class floral species of 236 genera and 99 families, 60 species of mammals, 187 species of birds, 38 species of reptiles, 26 species of amphibians and 56 species of fish.
Thanks to its high-bio-diversity, Vu Quang National Park has become an attractive tourist site for both domestic and foreign visitors.
Three other parks that were also recognised as ASEAN Heritage Parks in October 2019 are Bidoup – Nui Ba National Park in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong; Lo Go – Xa Mat National Park in the southern province of TayNinh; and Ngoc Linh Nature Reserve in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.
So far, Vietnam has had ten ASEAN Heritage Parks. The other sites are Ba Be, Kon Ka Kinh, Chu Mom Ray, Hoang Lien, U Minh Thuong, and Bai Tu Long national parks./.