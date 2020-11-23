Environment Vietnam Green Building Week to take place in December The Vietnam Green Building Week 2020 will be held at InterContinental Hanoi Landmark 72 in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem district by the Ministry of Construction in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) from December 9-11.

Society Natural disasters cost Ca Mau province over 43 million USD Drought, rains, inundation and landslides have cost the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau an estimated over 1 trillion VND (43 million USD) from the outset of the year, according to the provincial steering committee on natural disaster prevention, search and rescue.

Environment Carbon pricing helps improve Vietnam’s image internationally: Foreign media After basically containing the spread of COVID-19, Vietnam is becoming the first developing country to adopt carbon pricing in the post-pandemic period to help guide a cleaner recovery, the site eastasiaforum.org reported in an article on November 19.

Environment Tripartite agreement signed to cut marine plastic waste in Quang Binh A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) on reducing marine plastic waste in the central province of Quang Binh was inked on November 19 as part of a workshop held in the provincial capital Dong Hoi.