VUFO plays key role in people-to-people diplomacy
VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga presents insignia "For peace and friendship among nations" to Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) will play a crucial role in people-to-people diplomacy and mobilisation of foreign non-governmental aids, according to its statutes recently approved by the Prime Minister.
According to the statutes, VUFO is a socio-political organisation specialised in people-to-people diplomacy in the fields of peace, solidarity, friendship and people-to-people cooperation. It is a member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and has the task of establishing ties of peace, solidarity, friendship and cooperation with corresponding organisations, non-governmental organisations and foreign individuals.
VUFO operates for non-profit purpose in line with the Constitution and laws. It will expand, diversify and multilateralise partnerships to contribute to consolidating friendship and cooperation between Vietnamese people and those from other countries. It also pools support, solidarity and cooperation of people worldwide for the cause of national construction and defence.
VUFO offers suggestions and recommendations on regional and global issues related to people-to-people diplomacy, assists its member organisations in activities regarding peace, solidarity, friendship, people-to-people cooperation, and mobilizes and coordinates foreign non-governmental aid./.
