VUFO presents insignia to outgoing Cambodian Ambassador
The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on January 11 to present a “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth.
Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on January 11 to present a “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth.
VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said it was an honour to present the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia – the most noble award of VUFO - to the Cambodian Ambassador in recognition of his contributions to promoting the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cambodian people.
Political ties between the two nations have been consolidated and strengthened strongly with mutual visits by their senior leaders, she said, adding that cooperative relations in the fields of economy, trade, culture, education, national defence and security have also reaped important achievements.
Two-way trade exceeded 12 billion in 2022 and the two countries have successfully organised the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 with a wide range of diverse activities, Nga added.
The important development steps of the Vietnam-Cambodia relationship and people-to-people exchange activities held over the past three years have seen contributions by Chay Navuth and the Cambodian Embassy in Vietnam, she stressed.
Chay Navuth said it was an honour for him to receive the most noble award of VUFO.
The ambassador affirmed that he will always remember and treasure VUFO’s assistance and sentiments Vietnamese people have reserved for him during his tenure.
He promised to make every effort to contribute to the enhancement of the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam in the future./.