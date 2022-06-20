Politics GSW 2022 good opportunity for Vietnam to promote women’s empowerment post-pandemic: Ambassador Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will lead a delegation of Vietnam to attend the upcoming Global Summit of Women 2022 (GSW 2022) in Bangkok, Thailand under the theme: “Women: Creating Opportunities in the New Reality.”

Politics Localities give feedback on strategy for building rule-of-law socialist State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Binh Duong province on June 20 to collect feedback from Party committees of southern localities on a strategy for building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with orientations to 2045.

Videos PM attends ceremony marking victory over Pol Pot genocidal regime Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 20 attended a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of Cambodian PM Hun Sen’s journey to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime, held in Memot district of Cambodia’s Tbuong Khmum province.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs agree on measures to foster ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen agreed on measures to deepen the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia during a meeting on June 20.