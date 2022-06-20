VUFO President suggests Vietnam, Mozambique maximise strengths to deepen friendship
Nguyen Phuong Nga (right), President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), and Mozambican Assembly Speaker Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
At a reception for Mozambican Assembly Speaker Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias in Hanoi on June 20, Nga highlighted the fine traditional friendship and similarities shared by the two countries, as well as their solidarity and mutual support during past struggles for national liberation, and the present cause of national construction and development.
She affirmed the importance Vietnam attaches to relations with traditional friends, including Mozambique, and noted her hope that the visit by the Speaker and her entourage will contribute to consolidating and enhancing the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation, and that the two legislatures will forge their cooperation in an effective and pragmatic manner.
Reviewing major activities held by the VUFO and the Vietnam-Africa Friendship and Cooperation Association for Vietnam-Mozambique relations, Nga suggested the Speaker urge Mozambican agencies and organisations to pay more heed to enhancing the friendship.
She also called on the foreign leader to facilitate cooperation between agencies and organisations of the two countries in cultural and people-to-people diplomacy.
For her part, Bias said Mozambique wishes to strengthen its cooperation and friendship with Vietnam, stressing that the cooperation agreement reached by the two legislatures earlier the same day is expected to contribute to boosting the legislative ties in the future.
She also pledged to work as a bridge helping to consolidate, tighten and promote the two nations' time-honoured friendship./.