At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 12 for Teresa María Amarelle Boúe, Secretary General of the Cuban Women's Union (CUW).



Ambassador Nga said 2023 holds significance for the two countries as it marks the 60th founding anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam (September 25) and the 50th anniversary of Cuban President Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated zone in Quang Tri (September 14-15).



She said the visit by Teresa María Amarelle Boúe contributes to further tightening traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, their people and women in particular.

The host spoke highly of the contributions of Cuban women led by the CUW to the global movement for gender equality and women's empowerment, as well as to peace and development goals in the world.



According to Nga, the VUFO and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association always work closely with the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association, and the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi to organise many peace and solidarity activities with Cuba, support Cuba's fight against embargo, provide aid for the country and celebrate its important events.



Teresa María Amarelle Boué, for her part, said with their tradition of resilience and creativity, the Cuban people, particularly Cuban women, exert efforts to overcome current challenges. The Cuban women have made significant contributions to the Party and State organisations, authorities and social fields, especially in health care and scientific research, particularly in the fight against COVID-19.



She thanked Vietnam for its sincere and practical support for the Cuban people, affirming that it is a continuation of the trustworthy, supportive, and cooperative relationship between the two countries throughout history.



At the reception, both sides agreed to seek more effective cooperation orientations, with a focus on young generations, making positive contributions to bilateral ties in various fields./.