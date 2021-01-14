VUFO to step up peace, solidarity, friendship activities
The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) plans to step up peace, solidarity, and friendship activities with foreign countries, strategic and comprehensive partners, and international friends in 2021, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 14.
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) plans to step up peace, solidarity, and friendship activities with foreign countries, strategic and comprehensive partners, and international friends in 2021, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 14.
The information was unveiled at the third conference of the presidium of the VUFO, during which delegates agreed that the union will enhance cooperation with partners in addressing the consequence of war, Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin, bombs and mines, natural disasters, and diseases.
Information efforts will be boosted to mobilise international support for Vietnam’s stance on issues regarding sea and island sovereignty, among others.
It will play a more active role in activities relating to the UN agenda on sustainable development by 2030 and will consider joining other major international mechanisms and forums in order to generate more support for the country.
VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga (Photo: VNA)Addressing the conference, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said that amidst the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the union has overcome difficulties and strived to adapt to the new situation.
Phan Anh Son, VUFO Vice President and Secretary General, said the union provided timely aid to international friends in fighting the pandemic last year, with total funding amounting to about 13 billion VND (563,500 USD).
Meanwhile, through the union, 115 non-government organisations sent more than 6.5 million USD in cash and kind to Vietnam during the fight, he added.
The union intensified the application of information technology, he said, as well as online people-to-people exchanges in the context of COVID-19, helping to enhance friendship and cooperation between the people of Vietnam and foreign countries./.