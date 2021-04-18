Vung Tau beach city
Bai Sau (Back Beach), also known as Thuy Van Beach, is one of several beautiful beaches in Vung Tau city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Rocky cliffs along Vung Tau coast (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Nghinh Phong cape is the longest cape in the south of Vung Tau. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourist boats on Vung Tau beach (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists watch the sunrise at Bai Sau beach (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists walk on the beach of Bai Sau (Photo: VNP/VNA)
With a stretch of white sand and clear blue sea water, Vung Tau beach attracts visitors all year round. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The fishing village of Vung Tau coastal fishermen is not far from Thuy Van beach. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Seafood is available to serve tourists and people in Vung Tau. (Photo: VNP/VNA)