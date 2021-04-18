Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel Destinations

Vung Tau beach city

Bai Sau (Back Beach), or Thuy Van Beach, is one of several beautiful beaches in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.
VNA

  • Bai Sau (Back Beach), also known as Thuy Van Beach, is one of several beautiful beaches in Vung Tau city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Rocky cliffs along Vung Tau coast (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Nghinh Phong cape is the longest cape in the south of Vung Tau. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Tourist boats on Vung Tau beach (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Tourists watch the sunrise at Bai Sau beach (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Tourists walk on the beach of Bai Sau (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • With a stretch of white sand and clear blue sea water, Vung Tau beach attracts visitors all year round. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The fishing village of Vung Tau coastal fishermen is not far from Thuy Van beach. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Seafood is available to serve tourists and people in Vung Tau. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Other albums