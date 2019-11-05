Business HCM City’s tourism promoted at World Travel Market London Ho Chi Minh City is joining relevant agencies of Vietnam in a tourism promotion programme at the World Travel Market London (WTM London) 2019 in the UK.

Travel Trang An's beauty in Autumn Around 100km to the south from Hanoi, Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh is one of the most popular and an attractive tourist destination in Vietnam.

Travel Vinh Phuc strives to boost tourism industry in Tam Dao district The northern province of Vinh Phuc is looking to capitalize on the potential of the local Tam Dao district, a popular resort destination, in the hope of turning it into a driving force for the local economy.

Travel Hung Yen reports tourism revenue of over 8.6 million USD In the nine months of this year, total tourists to Hung Yen province reached 850,000, up 11% compared to the same period last year. The figure included 18,000 foreign visitors.