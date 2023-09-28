Travel Digitalisation drives tourism recovery With digital transformation accelerated, a kaleidoscope of smart tourism offerings has been developed to provide new experiences for travelers and help recover the tourism industry, which was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Investment projects help to create highlights for Phu Quoc tourism Investment projects by major groups have brought world-standard tourism and entertainment services to Phu Quoc city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, creating new highlights for the island city's tourism, local officials have said.

Travel Eco-tourism development linked with biodiversity conservation under discussion A seminar on developing ecotourism in association with biodiversity conservation was held in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on September 26.

Destinations Sapa, Can Tho among most attractive autumn destinations: The Travel The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the northern town of Sa Pa have been named among the top 10 underrated Asia destinations for visitors to enjoy in winter by Canadian travel site The Travel.