Vung Tau moves to bring digital transformation online
Vung Tau city authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau have taken on a project promoting the digital transformation of the government, economy and society, according to Tran Ba Viet, director of the municipal Department of Culture and Information.
Regarding digital government, all the People's Committees of wards and communes in the city have established steering committees for digital transformation and have issued plans to perform key tasks in 2022.
All the ordinary administrative documents (except for confidential documents) of specialized departments and divisions are to be sent and received via electronic platforms in accordance with regulations. Meanwhile, 100 percent of administrative procedures are received and processed through the Xgate one-stop software.
Online meetings between the municipal People's Committee with the People's Committees of 17 wards and communes are currently hosted on the Jabber application.
Attention has been paid to organising training courses for employees of departments, divisions and units on how to use and scan QR Codes to receive documents for paperless meetings.
For the digital economy and society, from the end of March this year, 4.0 market models have been deployed at some markets in the city. Local people have been also encouraged to trade products on e-commerce platforms postmart and voso.vn.
Parents of students in the city have been encouraged to pay tuition and school fees online, while students who are from 15 years old and above are advised to open e-bank accounts. Locals have been urged to implement online payment for electricity, water and telecommunication services.
The issuance of electronic toll collection (ETC) tags for cars to use e-toll collection service has been also deployed.
According to head of the municipal Economic Department Tran Thi Thu Huong, a 4.0 market model at Vung Tau and Thang Nhat markets has initially proven effective. Nearly 200 small traders at these markets have registered to accept payment via Viettel Money and Viet QR applications of banks, equivalent to 39.5 percent of the total. As many as 393 transactions are implemented at all the payment points per day.
Tran Thi Xuan, Chief of the office of the municipal People's Council and People's Committee said that the city will popularise online public services at meetings in residential areas, while continuing to implement "paperless meetings" in order to minimise the printing of documents, striving to achieve 100 percent of paperless meetings by the third quarter of 2022.
Digital transformation is also considered one of the key tasks of the city’s education sector in the 2022 – 2023 academic year.
Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training said the sector aims to realise 80 percent of the target of non-cash payments for tuition and other fees in schools, and providing bank accounts for students from 15 years old.
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Dinh Khoa emphasized the importance of sufficient and transparent provision of information and services to people by the most convenient methods. The acceptance and participation of people in the digital transformation process is important, he said, saying that these will contribute to improving the efficiency of the scheme.
Apart from upgrading the portal, the municipal authority needs to standardize the entire process of online public service, he stressed.
He urged the authorities of all the 17 communes and wards to complete the setup of their own websites by December 2022./.