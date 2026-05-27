Travel

Vung Tau stays the course on ASEAN clean tourism journey

Long known as a popular seaside getaway for domestic and international travellers, Vung Tau boasts an extensive coastline, sandy beaches and a unique landscape combining mountains, forests and the sea, making it well suited for resort, leisure and marine tourism.

A bird's eye view of Vung Tau ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
A bird's eye view of Vung Tau ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vung Tau ward in Ho Chi Minh City is continuing its push toward sustainable tourism development after securing the ASEAN Clean Tourist City title for three consecutive terms, reinforcing its reputation as one of southern Vietnam’s leading coastal destinations.

Long known as a popular seaside getaway for domestic and international travellers, Vung Tau boasts an extensive coastline, sandy beaches and a unique landscape combining mountains, forests and the sea, making it well suited for resort, leisure and marine tourism.​

Beyond its natural advantages, however, local authorities say the ward’s long-term appeal lies in a development strategy centred on environmental sustainability and visitor experience.

Vu Hong Thuan, Chairman of the Vung Tau ward People’s Committee, said environmental protection has consistently been viewed as a core pillar of the locality’s tourism strategy. The former Vung Tau city’s ASEAN Clean Tourist City awards in 2020, 2022 and 2024 reflect those efforts.

The biennial award requires destinations to meet 108 criteria, with roughly two-thirds linked to environmental management, sanitation, waste treatment, green spaces and urban safety.

​To meet those standards, the ward has rolled out a range of practical measures, including daily beach clean-ups, “Green Sunday” campaigns, anti-plastic waste initiatives, waste sorting at source, green collection points, and expanded public sanitation facilities.

Authorities have also tightened oversight of accommodation establishments and beachside service providers, requiring compliance with regulations on wastewater discharge, noise levels and transparent pricing, while cracking down on littering, illegal encroachment and environmental violations.

At the same time, Vung Tau continues to pursue green and community-based tourism development, positioning itself as a short-stay coastal destination in Ho Chi Minh City. The locality is also expanding tourism offerings linked to marine sports, the night-time economy and cultural festivals, while maintaining a strong focus on environmental quality and residents’ wellbeing.

Infrastructure upgrades and urban renewal projects have further supported the locality’s transformation, with Thuy Van Park and Tam Thang Square emerging as key highlights in efforts to modernise the urban landscape.

vnanet-potal-vung-tau-don-gan-80000-luot-khach-ngay-dau-nghi-le-8735119.jpg
Vung Tau attracts a large number of visitors for sightseeing and leisure activities. (Photo: VNA)

According to Thuan, the ward will continue implementing its “Green Tourism – Sustainable Community” strategy, focusing on environmental preservation, service quality enhancement and greater use of technology in tourism management.​

Alongside environmental improvements, Vung Tau is also seeking to strengthen its image as a civilised and visitor-friendly destination by improving service standards and promoting professional conduct across the tourism sector. Businesses, cooperatives and travel operators are being encouraged to adopt codes of conduct and eliminate practices such as overcharging, aggressive solicitation and unprofessional services.

During the April 30-May 1 holiday period, local businesses provided hundreds of free public restrooms for visitors, while additional parking areas and QR-code parking guidance systems were introduced to help tourists access secure parking spaces at regulated prices.

Following the recent administrative merger, Vung Tau ward has gained additional development opportunities and is welcoming growing numbers of visitors. However, local authorities acknowledged that rising tourist arrivals will also increase pressure on environmental protection and service quality.

With a clear development strategy and a strong commitment to building a modern, friendly and civilised destination, Vung Tau is steadily consolidating its status as a major coastal tourism hub in southern Vietnam, Thuan said./.​

VNA
#Ho Chi Minh City #Vung Tau #ASEAN Clean Tourist City #coastal destinations Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Bustling fishing life along Da Nang’s coastal villages

Bustling fishing life along Da Nang’s coastal villages

Fishermen in the coastal villages of Da Nang city mainly rely on nearshore fishing for their livelihoods. During the fishing season, bustling beaches and abundant seafood catches bring fishermen a stable source of income and help preserve their traditional trade.

See more

An aerial view of Lien village in Lao Cai province (Photo: vietnamtourism.gov.vn)

Social media helps bring local tourism destinations closer to visitors

Social media promotion by young people has helped create livelihoods for local communities, benefiting homestay owners, local guides, transport providers and sellers of regional specialties, particularly in remote areas with limited promotional resources but rich tourism potential.

The Chao Show by the Ho Chi Minh City-based the company Dau An Show presents the flavours of Vietnam’s three regions through nine signature Vietnamese dishes. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City boosts tourism appeal through culinary, cultural experiences

According to Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director of Agoda Vietnam, travellers are becoming more selective when choosing accommodation, prioritising properties with strong reviews, quality amenities and distinctive dining options. This trend reflects a growing emphasis on the overall travel experience, alongside peer-based quality assurance.

Nam Luc waterfall is situated in Nam Luc 2 village, more than 20 kilometres from the centre of Sin Ho commune, at an altitude of 1,600-1,800 metres above sea level. (Photo: VNA)

Nam Luc waterfall: A hidden “white silk ribbon” in Lai Chau

Located amid the mist-covered mountains of the Sin Ho plateau in the mountainous northwestern province of Lai Chau, the Nam Luc waterfall is emerging as one of the region’s most compelling new destinations for trekking enthusiasts and nature lovers.

A view of the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex - the first mixed cultural and natural heritage site in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh aims to boost heritage-driven tourism growth

One of the highlights of the Ninh Binh Tourism Week 2026 is the Tam Coc Golden Season Festival at the Tam Coc – Bich Dong tourist site, where visitors can enjoy the vibrant rice harvest landscape alongside traditional cultural activities such as agricultural offerings processions, folk singing and traditional art performances.

Representatives of participating organisations pose for a group photo at the exchange programme marking China Tourism Day on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China eye stronger tourism ties through cultural exchanges

Tourism exchanges between the two countries have expanded steadily in recent years, with a growing number of Vietnamese travellers to Chinese destinations such as Guilin, Lijiang, Zhangjiajie and Tianchi Lake, and Chinese tourists continuing to favour Vietnamese destinations including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Ha Long Bay, Da Nang and Nha Trang.

Several Vietnamese tourism products are introduced to visitors at the fair. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam captivates visitors at Algeria tourism fair

Vietnam displays large photographs of renowned destinations such as Hoan Kiem Lake, Trang An Landscape Complex, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Hoi An Ancient Town, Ban Gioc Waterfall and the terraced rice fields of Mu Cang Chai at the International Tourism and Travel Fair (SITEV 2026) in Algeria.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways opens the gateway for the world to experience the paradise Phu Quoc. (Photo: Sun Group)

US media outlines what makes Phu Quoc Southeast Asia’s most sought-after destination

According to TTW, Phu Quoc is emerging as "one of the most desired destinations in Southeast Asia" due to a rare convergence of pristine natural beauty and a heavily invested, modern tourism ecosystem. From sweeping white sands and turquoise waters to global-class resort and entertainment complexes, the island is drawing an increasing number of international travelers seeking an experience that seamlessly balances luxury with a rich local identity.