Society HCM City to pilot electric bus services within this quarter The first electric-bus route in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to open within the first quarter of this year, the municipal Department of Transport has said.

Society Vietnam News Agency, Lao Cai province forge communication cooperation The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai will enhance cooperation in communication work this year under a programme launched in Lao Cai city on February 15.

Society Lunar New Year get-together promotes connection among OVs in Australia The Association of Vietnamese Mothers in Australia has held a get-together to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival for Vietnamese families in Melbourne city, Victoria State, where a large number of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) are residing.

Society Over 90 percent of students nationwide have returned to school: ministry Up to 93.71 percent of the students from preschool to high school levels nationwide had come back to school as of February 14, after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.