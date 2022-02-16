The Trung Nhi high-speed boat, operated by Phu Quoc Express JSC, departed from Cau Da Port in Vung Tau city to Con Dao with 598 passengers aboard.



Phu Quoc Express said it will initially operate at half of its capacity with three trips from Vung Tau to Con Don every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and three return trips on the remaining days of the week.



This is the last speedboat service from the mainland to islands in the southern region to be restored after the suspension. Last month, Kien Giang, Binh Thuan and Quang Ngai provinces allowed high-speed boat services to islands to resume.



The Con Dao-Vung Tau speedboat service was launched in 2019, helping to shorten the travelling time from 13 hours to only three hours./.

VNA