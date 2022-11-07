Business Pessimistic outlook for maritime transport firms amid weak demand Container shipping firms are coming under great pressure from weak demand as maritime trade has begun to lose steam in recent months.

Business Vietnam, Austria look forwards to stronger economic links Economic partnerships are one of the highlights in Vietnam - Austria relations, and both have shown their determination to strongly advance these ties.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,690 VND/USD on November 7, down 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 4).