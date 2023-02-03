Society Vietnam promotes tourism to ASEAN market After more than two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all tourism activities in Vietnam have returned to normal and experienced a remarkable recovery since the country's full reopening on March 15 last year, Ha Van Sieu, deputy head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), said on February 3.

Videos Festive activities taking place in ethnic culture village Various cultural activities are being held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism at Dong Mo on the outskirts of Hanoi throughout February.