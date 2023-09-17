Society Vietnam, ASEAN countries, RoK discuss educational innovation A delegation of the Vietnamese education and training sector’s trade union led by its President Nguyen Ngoc An attended the 37th ASEAN Council of Teachers plus the Republic of Korea (ACT + 1) Convention held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from September 15-17.

Society Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago recognised as world natural heritage Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago in the northern province of Quang Ninh province and neighbouring Hai Phong city has been officially recognised as a world natural heritage.

Society Ninh Thuan attempting to preserve biodiversity Ninh Thuan province is among localities in Vietnam boasting great biodiversity. To preserve this treasure, the province has introduced a host of policies on managing, protecting, and reviving forest and sea ecologies and on preserving local flora and fauna in line with ecotourism development.

Society Indian’s ITEC programme celebrated in Hanoi A ceremony to celebrate the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme was jointly held by Indian Embassy and National Library of Vietnam. in Hanoi on September 15.