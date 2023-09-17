War consequence settlement – a pillar of Vietnam-US relations
The US Institute of Peace (USIP) has recently organised its annual dialogue on war legacies and peace in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
Efforts in handling war consequences and impacts on the development of the Vietnam-US relations were among the issues tabled for discussion at the September 14-15 event.
USIP President Lise Grande rejoiced at the new, significant development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development between Vietnam and the US, and expressed her hope for breakthroughs in war consequence settlement in the time ahead.
Dr. Mira Rapp-Hooper, Special Assistant to the US President and Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania at the US National Security Council, held that the bilateral relationship is entering a new, meaningful page, for regional and global peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.
Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Rinh, Chairman of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA), said cooperation in addressing war consequences is considered a cornerstone of Vietnam-US relations, contributing to the reconciliation, healing, and trust-building process between the two countries, and opening up new cooperation opportunities in other important areas.
A range of projects have been rolled out, demonstrating joint efforts in war legacy settlement, he stressed, suggesting the US promote cooperation in environmental treatment and overcoming the consequences of bombs and mines, and Agent Orange/dioxin in Vietnam.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Tim Rieser, assistant to former US Senator Patrick Leahy, who has played a crucial role in promoting cooperation in war consequence settlement in Vietnam, said he believes that such programmes have helped bring the two countries closer and created a foundation for the reconciliation and cooperation./.