PM makes field trips to key projects in Nghe An province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made field trips to major projects in the central province of Nghe An on July 24, during which he instructed the settlement of obstacles to them.

Vietnamese among the most spoken languages in Australia Vietnamese ranked third among the top languages used at home in Australia, other than English, according to the latest census by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

PM attends art programme marking War Invalids and Martyrs Day in Nghe An Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended an art programme held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People's Committee of Nghe An central province in Anh Son district on July 23.

Phu Yen holds potential to has UNESCO geopark: experts Phu Yen boasts potential to build a geopark accredited by the UNESCO, said experts at a conference held in the south-central province on July 23 regarding international cooperation for the local development of a geopark and sustainable tourism.