War martyrs’ families honoured in Quang Nam
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan presents gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Nam (VNA) - Seventy-three “The Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit” certificates were presented to families of war martyrs during a ceremony in the central province of Quang Nam on July 21.
The certificates were presented by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, and Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung.
Minister Dung said the event is part of activities marking the 73rd anniversary of the Day of Martyrs and Invalids, on July 27.
In July last year the ministry submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister on granting the The Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit certificate to 580 war martyrs.
NA Chairwoman Ngan expressed her profound gratitude to veteran revolutionaries, heroic Vietnamese mothers, heroes of the people’s armed forces, war invalids, and their families.
Over the past 73 years, the Party, the State, and the people have always paid major attention to supporting martyrs, war invalids, and contributors to the revolution, she said, adding that the search for martyrs’ remains has produced important results, both at home and in neighbouring Laos and Cambodia.
The MoLISA presented the The Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit certificate to 2,205 martyrs from 2017 to 2019 and recognised over 2,500 others as war invalids.
Ngan asked MoLISA and think-tanks to complete laws and policies on preferential treatments for contributors to the revolution, including preparing a revised ordinance on preferential policies for them, for submission to the upcoming meeting of the NA Standing Committee.
Departments, agencies, localities, socio-political organisations, and citizens at home and abroad have been urged to continue supporting those who have made contributions to the revolution and to honour those who have dedicated their lives to national liberation, reunification, and development.
The same day, Minister Dung and leaders of the Ministry of Public Security, the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army, and Quang Nam province handed over houses to 20 families of war martyrs, each worth 50 million VND (2,100 USD).
On the morning the same day, Ngan, Mai, Dam, and Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc paid tribute to heroic Vietnamese mothers and martyrs at the Quang Nam provincial War Martyr’s Cemetery and the monument to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.
Quang Nam is home to over 65,400 fallen soldiers, with more than 15,200 women awarded the title “Heroic Vietnamese Mother”, 605 of whom are still alive./.