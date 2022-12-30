Politics Defence Minister greets officer of Cambodian Veterans Association Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception for Vice-president and Secretary-general of the Cambodian Veterans Association (CVA) Gen. Kim Kun in Hanoi on December 29.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics National teleconference announces Party building tasks for 2023 The Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission held a national teleconference on December 29 to review its work in 2022 and put forward tasks for 2023.

Politics More remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos A ceremony was held in the northern Lao province of Oudomxay on December 29 to repatriate ten sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the neighbouring country.