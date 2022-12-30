War veterans’ 7th congress opens
The 7th National Congress of the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) opens in Hanoi on December 30. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The 7th National Congress of the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) opened in Hanoi on December 30.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue joined revolutionary veterans, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Heroes of Labour, and 506 war veterans representing more than 3 million VWVA members at the function.
Delegations of war veterans from Laos and Cambodia were also present at the congress.
Chairman of the sixth-tenure VWVA Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Duoc reviewed major achievements recorded by the association in 2017-2022 despite a range of difficulties and challenges, especially those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The association members have played an active part in refuting wrongful, hostile viewpoints, protecting the Party’s ideological foundation, and combating corruption and other negative phenomena, and crimes.
The association has also fulfilled the tasks of building and protecting the Party, the State, people and socialism, contributing to maintaining political stability at the grassroots level.
The members have supported each other in poverty reduction and educated young generations about traditions, Duoc added.
Such achievements have affirmed that the association is a reputable socio-political organisation, a responsible member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and a trust-worthy pillar of the Party, the State and people, he affirmed.
According a report presented at the congress, the association now counts 8,652 businesses, 1,752 cooperatives and 3,677 cooperative groups. Associations and clubs of businesspeople who are war veterans have been established in all the 63 cities and provinces./.