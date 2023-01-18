Society Tuyen Quang-Ha Giang expressway to be built The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang has decided to invest 6.8 trillion VND (207 million USD) to construct an expressway connecting with its neighbour, Ha Giang province.

Society Hung Kings remembered on occasion of Tet Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City paid tribute to Hung Kings, the legendary founders of the nation, at a ceremony held at the National Historical and Cultural Park in the city on January 18 on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest festival in a year for Vietnamese people.

Society PM pays homage to late Government leader, General Giap Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 18 paid tribute to late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong and General Vo Nguyen Giap at their homes in Hanoi, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year – Vietnam’s largest national festival.

Society New Year wishes to residents, soldiers in Truong Sa Lunar New Year (Tet) wishes were extended to residents and soldiers in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district via a live television programme organised by authorities of the central province of Khanh Hoa on January 17.