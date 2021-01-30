Warm Tet brought to offshore platforms, islands

Two delegations from the Naval Region 2 Command recently departed from Brigade 171’s port in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, to bring Lunar New Year (Tet) gifts to staff members working on the offshore economic, scientific and technical service stations, known as DK1 platforms, and agencies, organisations and military units based in Con Dao island district.