Warm Tet brought to offshore platforms, islands
Branches of apricot and peach blossoms, which are traditional Tet decoration items, are among Tet gifts sent from the mainland to DK1 platforms and Con Dao island district (Photo: VNA)
A naval official bids farewell to his family before setting out for duty. (Photo: VNA)
The gifts are expected to bring a warm Tet for soldiers who safeguard the sacred sea and sky of the nation. (Photo: VNA)
The delegations also take along gifts sent from the Ministry of Defence, Vietnam People’s Navy, Naval Region 2 Command, and individuals nationwide. (Photo: VNA)
Naval soldiers load the last Tet gifts onto a vessel before departing for DK1 platforms and Con Dao island district (Photo: VNA)