Warmth of Tet coming to staff on offshore platforms
Tet gifts from the Ministry of National Defence and the navy as well as specialties from around the country are being delivered to personnel at offshore economic, scientific, and technical service stations, known as DK1 platforms, and in Con Dao island district.
Branches of apricot and peach blossoms are among Tet gifts from the mainland to personnel on DK1 platforms and in Con Dao island district (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Tet gifts from the Ministry of National Defence and the navy as well as specialties from around the country are being delivered to personnel at offshore economic, scientific, and technical service stations, known as DK1 platforms, and in Con Dao island district.
Two delegations from the Naval Region 2 Command departed from the military port of its Brigade 171 in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on January 14, taking Lunar New Year (Tet) gifts to 15 DK1 platforms and Con Dao district on Vietnam’ southern continental shelf.
Tonnes of gifts and essential goods were loaded onto two vessels, Truong Sa 19 and Truong Sa 21, on January 13.
They include fresh food such as poultry and vegetables, confectionery, as well as glutinous rice, “dong” leaves, and mung beans, for making “chung” cakes - a traditional dish at Tet. Branches of apricot and peach blossom buds, which are symbols of Tet, are also onboard.
The ships are also taking along specialities sent from authorities, socio-political organisations, businesses, and people in localities nationwide like Ha Giang, Hung Yen, and Binh Dinh provinces, reflecting the mainland’s profound feelings towards cadres and soldiers on duty at DK1 platforms and Con Dao district.
Colonel Pham Quyet Tien, Vice Commander and Chief of Staff of the Naval Region 2 Command and head of Delegation No 2, said that every year, as Tet nears, the command sends delegations to visit, offer Tet greetings, and examine the combat readiness of personnel on DK1 platforms, Radar Station 590, vessels on guard, and agencies in Con Dao district.
Naval soldiers load Tet gifts onto a vessel before departing for DK1 platforms and Con Dao island district (Photo: VNA)This is a regular activity demonstrating the Party, State, army and navy’s attention, along with the sentiment of people nationwide towards forces performing their duties on the country’s seas and islands.
The trips are also meant to offer spiritual support to cadres and soldiers so they can overcome the difficulties and fulfil all tasks assigned to firmly safeguard the country’s marine sovereignty, Tien noted.
In this trip, Captain Tran Trung Hieu also departed the mainland for Platform DK1.2 to assume the post of Vice Political Commissar.
Hieu has been serving in the navy for almost ten years but this is the first time he will work on a DK1 platform, he said, adding that it is an honour and also a noble responsibility for him to help protect the Fatherland’s sacred sovereignty and continental shelf.
Ngo Xuan Tai, who has yet to reach the age of 20, also left for Platform DK 1.16 on this trip.
The young soldier said that although he has to leave home just before Tet, he is not sad, since he understands that a soldier’s duty is to defend the sky, land, and sea of the Fatherland so that every family can enjoy a happy Tet./.