Society Committee targets collecting over 1.5 million blood units in 2021 The National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation has set a goal to collect over 1.5 million blood units in 2021, with 99 percent of which donated by volunteers, according to Le Gia Tien, Director of the committee's Standing Office.

Society Vietnam Airlines vows best services possible during 13th National Party Congress Vietnam Airlines is determined to provide the best services possible for delegations attending the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, its Chairman Dang Ngoc Hoa said.

Society Phu Quoc - Vietnam’s first island city With Phu Quoc district in Kien Giang province poised to become Vietnam’s first island city from March 1, following its official recognition as a new city, let’s discover this new important national landmark.

Society Over 3 billion VND raised at Run for the Heart race More than 3 billion VND (nearly 129,000 USD) has been raised during the eighth Run for the Heart race, an annual event to support disadvantaged children with congenital heart diseases.