Warning issued for Quang Ninh Party Committee’s Standing Board in 2015 - 2020 tenure
Former Secretary of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Doc (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in Hanoi on October 5 to consider and issue disciplinary measures against the Standing Board of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee in the 2015 - 2020 tenure and some persons involved.
After considering the proposals by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo and the Secretariat found that the Standing Board of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee in the 2015 - 2020 tenure had violated the Party’s principles and regulations and the working rules; shown lax leadership and direction; and lacked examination and supervision, thus enabling the Party delegation at the provincial People’s Council, the Party’s civil affairs board at the provincial People’s Committee, the provincial People’s Committee, and many subordinate Party organisations to break the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws.
The violations by the Standing Board of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee in the 2015 - 2020 tenure caused serious consequences, with many officials and Party members under the Standing Board’s management committing wrongdoings to an extent that requires disciplinary measures, and some Party members investigated, thus stirring public concern and eroding the Party organisations’ prestige.
Nguyen Van Doc, former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party delegation at and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, former Secretary of the Party’s civil affairs board at and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, violated the principle of democratic centralism, the Party’s regulations, and the working rules of the provincial Party Committee and the Party’s civil affairs board at the provincial People’s Committee, the regulations on the things Party members must not do and the responsibility of leading good examples. He signed and let his subordinates sign some documents with content infringing the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, lacked a sense of responsibility, showed lax leadership and direction, lacked examination and supervision, thus letting many wrongdoings occur at the projects and bidding packages carried out by the Advanced International Joint Stock Company (AIC) and the FLC Group Joint Stock Company, leading to great losses to the state budget.
The violations and shortcomings of Doc caused very serious consequences and negatively affected the prestige of the local Party organisations and administration, according to the Politburo and the Secretariat.
Meanwhile, some other incumbent and former officials of Quang Ninh were also found to have committed wrongdoings related to the projects and bidding packages of AIC and FLC.
After considering the content, nature, level, consequences, and causes of the wrongdoings, basing on the Party’s regulations on disciplinary measures against violating Party organisations and members, the Politburo decided to give a warning to the Standing Board of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee in the 2015 - 2020 tenure.
The Secretariat decided to strip Doc and a number of former senior officials of Quang Ninh from all Party-related positions. Those former officials included Nguyen Duc Long – former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee; Dang Huy Hau – former member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee; Vu Xuan Dien – member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, head of the provincial Party Committee’s board for internal affairs; Vu Thi Thu Thuy – former member of the provincial Party Committee; Nguyen Ngoc Thu – former member of the provincial Party Committee; and Tran Van Hung – former member of the provincial Party Committee.
The Politburo and the Secretariat also required relevant agencies to take timely administrative disciplinary measures in accordance with the Party's measures./.