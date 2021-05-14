Politics Top legislator hosts Japanese Ambassador Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on May 14 received Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio, who expressed his strong wish for Hue’s further support for boosting the two countries' relations in his new post.

Politics Lao leader thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith has thanked Vietnamese leaders for their messages of sympathies over the COVID-19 situation in Laos.

Politics Vietnam, Netherlands promoting people-to-people diplomacy The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) hosted a ceremony on May 14 to celebrate the 48th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Netherlands.

Politics Vietnam News Agency debuts special news website on elections The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on May 14 officially launched a special news website on the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure, at https://baucuquochoi.vn.