Warnings given to Chairman of Vietnam Southern Food Corporation
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has decided to give warnings to Vo Thanh Ha, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Vietnam Southern Food Corporation, for his wrongdoings in land management in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.
At the third meeting of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has decided to give warnings to Vo Thanh Ha, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Vietnam Southern Food Corporation, for his wrongdoings in land management in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.
Ha is former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of Sai Gon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage JSC (Sabeco).
The decision was made during the third meeting of the commission held in Hanoi from May 11-14.
During the meeting, the commission also consented to impose disciplinary measures against a number of leaders of the Military High Command of the southern province of Bac Lieu and the Military Command of Phuoc Long district, for their lack of responsibility, lax leadership and violations of the Party’s regulations, the State’s law and the defence ministry’s regulations.
It also asked the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee to issue warnings against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the provincial Military High Command for 2015-2020 tenure, and consider disciplines against concerned Party organisations and members.
Bui Truong Giang, a member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc, and Secretary of the Party Committee and deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, will be reprimanded for his violations of regulations set for Party members.
The warnings have also been given to Major General Dang Hoang Da from the Ministry of Public Security for his violations of regulations of the Party, the State and the public security sector regarding financial management and use and personnel work while serving as member of the Standing Board of Soc Trang province’s Party Committee and Director of provincial Police./.