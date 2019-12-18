Society Exhibition on achievements in human rights promotion opens in Lam Dong A exhibition on Vietnam’s achievements in ensuring and promoting human rights opened in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on December 18.

Society Vietnamese expats’ personnel firms important to Czech development VN Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan has praised the role of personnel enterprises owned by OVs in the country in meeting the demand of the host country for its socio-economic development.

Society Ethnic minority women speed up poverty reduction Representatives of cooperatives and groups of ethnic minority women gathered at a workshop on December 17 to discuss using technology of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 for business and poverty reduction.

Society HCM City delegation visits Bulgaria A high-level delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le has paid a working visit to Bulgaria.