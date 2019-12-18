Wartime bomb defused in Quang Binh
Engineer corps of the Quang Binh Military Command handle the bomb (Photo: VNA)
Quang Binh (VNA) – The Military Command of the central province of Quang Binh on December 18 announced that it has successfully handled a bomb left from the war in the province’s Bo Trach district.
The MK 82 bomb, measuring 1.54 m in length and 227 kg in weight, was discovered by a local farmer two days earlier. It was buried over 2 m underground.
Upon receiving information from the resident, local police mobilised forces to guard the scene and the engineer corps of the Quang Binh Military Command promptly handled the bomb.
Incomplete statistics show about 800,000 tonnes of unexploded bombs and mines have been by the war in Vietnam, which are scattered over a total area of about 6.13 million hectares, accounting for 18.71 percent of the country’s area, according to the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre. The largest volume of unexploded ordnance is said to be in central provinces.
From 1975 until now, bombs and mines left by war have killed more than 40,000 people and injured 60,000./.
