War-time bomb detected, destroyed in Son La
The sapper force under the military command of the northern province of Son La on October 13 removed a war-time bomb found in a residential area and safely destroyed it.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Son La (VNA)
Villagers in Chieng Xom hamlet, Chieng Cang commune of Song Ma district, discovered the bomb while they were digging the foundation to build a house on October 11, and quickly alerted authorities.
The sapper force said the 1.26m long bomb, weighing about 340kg, dated back to the US war.
Decades after the end of war, Vietnam still suffers from the deadly threat from millions of tonnes of bombs, mines and UXO left by war, which have killed more than 40,000 and caused disabilities to over 60,000 others. At present, over 17 percent of the country's total natural land area is still polluted with bombs, mines and UXO.
In more than 10 years from 2010 to 2020, nearly 500,000 hectares of areas were cleared from bombs and mines under the National Mine Action Programme in the 2010-2020 period and mission orientation for 2021-2025 (Programme 504)./.