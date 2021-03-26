Society Phu Quoc identifies over 20 people with close contact to new COVID-19 patients Phu Quoc island city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang have placed 26 people closely contacting the new COVID-19 patients who illegally entered Vietnam, said a local official.

Society Vietnam promotes renewable energy for sustainable development The Multi-Actor Partnerships for 100 percent Renewable Energy (100 percent RE MAP) project was kicked off at a conference held in Hanoi on March 25.

Society HCM City: poverty threshold set at 36 million VND The poverty threshold for the 2021-2025 in Ho Chi Minh City will be set at 36 million VND (1,556 USD) in annual income per capita, according to Decision No.995/QD-UBND recently issued by the municipal People’s Committee.

Society VUFO plays key role in people-to-people diplomacy The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) will play a crucial role in people-to-people diplomacy and mobilisation of foreign non-governmental aids, according to its statutes recently approved by the Prime Minister.