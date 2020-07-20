War-time bomb safely disposed
Quang Binh (VNA) – The Military High Command of the central province of Quang Binh, in coordination with the Mines Advisory Group project, has successfully disposed of a major bomb found in the Gianh river in the province, according to the command.
Local villagers on July 18 found a 227-kg, 1.54-m bomb exposed in the river. It bears the line MK82, and was made in the US and dropped in Quang Binh during the war.
After consultation and consensus on the disposition measures, authorities moved the bomb to a disposition site and safely blew it up./.
