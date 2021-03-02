The 227-kg bomb left from the war time is found nearly 2m under the ground (Photo: VNA)

– A 227-kg bomb left from the war time was safely defused in a residential in Bo Trach district, the central province of Quang Binh, the province’s military command said on March 2.The bomb was found nearly 2m under the ground by construction workers working on a road in Hoan Lao town at noon March 1.Receiving alert from the workers, the military coordinated with local police to isolate the area and evacuate local residents.The bomb was then defused and moved to a safe area for detonation.Vietnam spent a total of 12.6 trillion VND (545 million USD) on bomb and mine detection and clearance during the 2010-2020 period, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemicals revealed at its conference in Hanoi in January 2021.Of the total spending, 1.4 trillion VND came from the national action programme for the settlement of post-war bomb and mine consequences for 2010-2025, 9 trillion VND from development investment projects, and 2.2 trillion VND from non-refundable aid.The country conducted bomb and mine detection and clearance on more than 500,000 ha during the period, in which Defence Ministry units oversaw 400,000 ha and international organisations 80,000 ha./.