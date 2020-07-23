Society 2,000 national flags presented to Thanh Hoa’s fishermen “Nguoi lao dong” (The Labourer) newspaper on July 22 handed over 2,000 national flags to the authority of the north central province of Thanh Hoa to present to local fishermen.

Society Vietnamese people integrating well into Czech society The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic is integrating well into the local society, said Jiří Knitl, President of the Committee for National Minorities of Prague city, during his recent visit to Sapa Commercial Centre and working session with leaders of the Overseas Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic.

Sci-Tech Digital transformation key to media survival While news agencies are facing decreasing revenues from readership, advertisement and the State budget, digital transformation is required to help media survive, develop and catch up with the developments of the region and the world, said Hoang Vinh Bao, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications.

Society Remains of 52 soldiers reburied in Dong Thap province Remains of 52 Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who laid down their lives during wartime were reburied at the Tam Nong Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tam Nong district, the southern province of Dong Thap, on July 22.