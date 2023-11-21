Society Vietnam shaping national land database The building of the national land database has achieved certain results, but still lags behind schedule, reported the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Society Vietnamese charity foundation in Berlin marks 10th anniversary Sen Vang (Golden Lotus), a Vietnamese charity foundation in Berlin, was praised for its performance at a ceremony marking its 10th founding anniversary on November 19.

Society Vietnamese, Chinese localities coordinate in border management A delegation of Border Guard Commands of Vietnam’s four provinces of Cao Bang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son and Ha Giang, and representatives from the Guangxi General Station of Immigration Inspection of China held talks in Cao Bang on November 20.

Society Vietnamese delicacies find favour at Hong Kong Food Fiesta The 4th Hong Kong Food Fiesta kicked off recently in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China). Traditional Vietnamese dishes such as fried spring rolls, pork sausage, sticky rice, and mung bean dumplings were welcomed by visitors and traditional friends at the event.